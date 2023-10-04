Westbound I-64 traffic snarled near Bills Creek

BILLS CREEK, W.Va. — A box truck carrying non-perishable food items wrecked in the Interstate 64 work zone in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash, which happened at shortly after noon, has closed all westbound lanes until the truck can be removed.

The wreck occurred near Bills Creek on the west end of the interstate widening work zone that begins just before the Nitro exit.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Nitro. There’s a backup to the Cross Lanes exit.

The state Division of Highways urged motorists to be careful in work zones, “remain alert when passing through work zones, pay attention to signs and other safety devices, and stay off cell phones.

In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. Almost all were avoidable,” the DOH said.