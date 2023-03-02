West Virginians react to Spirit Airlines move to cancel Yeager flights

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — “Disappointing” is the way those in the travel industry are describing a move by Spirit Airlines to cut service at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

“I think it’s problematic,” National Travel CEO Ted Lawson told MetroNews following an announcement from the airport Thursday morning.

Spirit is eliminating flights from CRW to Myrtle Beach and Orlando beginning on May 4.

Lawson said Myrtle Beach, in particular, is a place where a lot of West Virginians like to vacation in the summer months. Those seasonal flights will be gone.

“Myrtle Beach has always been a West Virginia beach. That’s where people go,” he said. “There’s a segment that would fly and a large segment that drives because they go down there for a week and they need a car once they get there.”

Orlando flights at Yeager are currently year-round.

Huntington Tri-State Airport and North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg has seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach through Allegiant Airlines.

Lawson said some people may choose to fly out of those airports instead.

“Allegiant is the largest low-cost carrier. They serve so many destinations. If you look at their route map, they’re almost as large as what’s termed as a ‘legacy carrier’,” he said.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito tweeted Thursday morning she’s “disappointed” in the cuts and that her office is working with Yeager to find other options.

Disappointed to learn that @SpiritAirlines will be ending service from @flycrw due to more cuts the airline is making. In the meantime, my office is working closely with Yeager to find any and all options. — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) March 2, 2023

Last summer, Spirit scaled back flying plans to Myrtle Beach after weather disruptions caused cancellations.

Yeager also offers flight service on American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Passengers can fly nonstop to Charlotte, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Atlanta.

Spirit will issue a notice of cancellation to all ticketed passengers who have booked flights after May 4. The airlines is advising customers to contact them by visiting its website or by calling 855-728-3555.