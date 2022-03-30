West Virginians hold rally to show support for Ukraine

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Boris Chertkovsky has lived in West Virginia for 25 years, but his love for his native country of Ukraine has not changed. Like many Ukrainians who live outside of the country, he remains worried about his family and friends living in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the country reaches the one-month mark.

“We’re still in shock,” he said. “We cannot sleep like normal. I sleep with my telephone in my hand because we’re always waiting for bad news or good news. Who knows what will happen.”

Chertkovsky, who now resides in Hurricane, participated Tuesday in a vigil supportive of Ukraine. Around 30 people attended the event in South Charleston at the base of the Criel Mound.

The event stemmed from a meeting between Chertkovsky and Roger Samples, a Kanawha County Schools teacher. According to Samples, the two met at a charity luncheon for Ukraine.

Samples also has a connection to Ukraine; one of his friends who now resides in Philadelphia was born in Ukraine.

“When the war started a month ago, I saw it in the news and I talked to him,” Samples said. “His father joined the military. He is 71. His mother will not leave where they grew up because they’ve been married for 50 years, so she has decided to stay. I asked them about his sister. She has chosen to join the military as her father, and she is 23.”

Samples said he felt he had to do something to show West Virginians support Ukraine.

“They’re fighting for us, as well,” he said. “We’re fighting for freedom, we’re fighting for democracy, and they’re on the front lines. If we can stand here and show our solidarity by supporting that fight, then so be it. Let’s make that happen.”

Chertkovsky has family members who have fled Ukraine to Poland and Belgium. He, however, remains confident his country will keep its independence.

“Thirty years of democracy and freedom, 30 years away from Soviet Union rule, Ukrainians would never go back. They would rather die,” he said.

Chertkovsky noted he continues to contact West Virginia’s federal legislators about providing military and other support to Ukraine.