West Virginia Tourism Secretary discusses growing tourism numbers in time for fall foliage season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby speaking in Charleston Tuesday about her department’s success in increasing tourism numbers and their efforts in promoting the natural beauty in the state, a move she said they continue to make as the leaves begin to change for West Virginia’s most celebrated season.

As the autumn colors begin to spread, she said this year’s fall foliage may be particularly noteworthy.

“We are hearing there are some of the most beautiful fall color in the upper-elevations so far, reports from all areas are showing that this is one of our best fall foliage years in recent decades, and they say it’s really a stunning show up in the mountains,” Ruby said.

Ruby said the tourism department and the state at large, which is known for being a standout in the fall, is looking forward to seeing the familiar reds, oranges, and yellows make their way down to the lower elevations, as well.

A way to celebrate the fall transformation, Ruby said the department’s initiative is to encourage every West Virginian to get outside this season, see it, and explore it.

“I think we as West Virginians get a little spoiled and sometimes forget about the beauty that’s in our backyards, so we are encouraging folks to get out, find fall color, go to a new place, go to an old place, go to a place that you’ve never seen in fall,” she said.

Ruby was the keynote speaker Tuesday at the next Elevations Professional Women’s Networking Luncheon hosted by the Charleston Area Alliance where she said she would be speaking about the growing tourism economy in the state.

She said tourists coming to the state now spend over $5 billion each year equaling to about $14 million each day in the tourism industry, and which puts West Virginia on the map as a year-round travel destination for both national and international travelers.

“It’s an important industry, it’s a growing industry, and it’s one that we believe all West Virginians can help us grow even further by getting out and visiting more places, by telling their friends and family about it, and keeping the momentum up,” she said.

Ruby said the tourism industry also supports nearly 55,000 jobs in the state each year.

Ruby said West Virginia’s fabulous fall foliage could lend itself to the fact that its the third most forested state in the nation.

She said for residents planning a fall foliage excursion to check out the West Virginia Waterfall Trail located throughout scenic areas around the state, as it makes for great photo opportunities and the potential to win prizes.

Ruby also reminds residents to make their way out to Bridge Day on October 21 where they are expecting a huge crowd and and abundance of fall colors in the New River Gorge region.