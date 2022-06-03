West Virginia Symphony Sunday returns to UC lawn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is bringing back an annual event to the University of Charleston lawn this Sunday.

The MATRIC Symphony Sunday 2022 will be held from 1-10 p.m.

The long-time event celebrates some of the community’s most beloved music. There’s food, crafts, games and fireworks. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19.

This year’s theme is “Melodies of Harmony.”

“Being away from our audiences for almost a full year and a half, we really wanted to embrace everyone and welcome everyone back into the hall and back to live performances, so we’re just continuing that theme,” said Amanda McDonald, marketing director for the Symphony.

There will be eight performances throughout the day. Harmony ReChoired kicks off the event at 1 p.m. The day caps off with a grand finale performance by the Symphony orchestra and a fireworks display that illuminates the state Capitol.

“We will have food vendors from all of our favorite local community groups — St. George Orthodox church, Ellen’s Ice Cream, Bridge Road Bistro, some carnival food. We will have children’s games and activities going on throughout the day as well as some inflatable games as well,” McDonald said.

A special VIP reception will be held from 6-10 p.m. and gives guests exclusive access to watch the performances from atop UC’s rotunda and patio. Heavy hor d’oeuvres, beer, wine and champagne will be served. Tickets to the reception are $75 a piece.

Below is a list of Sunday’s performance schedule:

1-1:40 p.m. — Harmony ReChoired

1:55-2:35 p.m. — Charleston Metro Band

2:50-3:30 p.m. — Tri-State Brass Band

3:45-4:25 p.m. — womanSong

4:40-5:30 p.m. — Kanawha Valley Community Band

5:45-6:35 p.m. — WV Youth Symphony groups

6:45-7:25 p.m. — Kanawha Valley Pipes and Drums

8 p.m. — West Virginia Symphony Orchestra featuring grand finale fireworks

The 39th annual event is sponsored by MATRIC, the University of Charleston, the City of Charleston, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Belle Chemical Company, Steptoe & Johnson, PLLC, Amherst-Madison, Advanced Physical Therapy, Brewer & Company, CAMC, Central West Virginia Regional Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Express Employment Professionals, Greylock Energy, WV American Water, Animal Care Associates, the Health Plan, Missy & Art Rubin and Mike & Shelia Neal.