West Virginia Symphony Orchestra cancels season because of coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra has canceled the rest of its subscription concerts for the 2020-2021 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The WV Symphony Orchestra is thankful that vaccines are becoming more readily available, and we hope to be able to be together in the hall again soon,” President Joe Tackett said.

“Nevertheless, we are still making alternative concert events that follow state and federal guidelines until the pandemic restrictions are lifted.”

The Symphony Orchestra will continue to provide performances online and through West Virginia Public Broadcasting. The next streamed concert will be on Jan. 27 at 3 p.m through WVPB.