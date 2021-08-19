West Virginia surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There have now been more than 3,000 West Virginians that have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

In Thursday’s report, the DHHR confirmed the virus-related deaths of a 63-year old female from Mingo County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, and a 27-year old male from Roane County to bring the statewide death total to 3,001.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, in a release. “We must strive to keep the health of our neighbors in mind by receiving our COVID-19 vaccine.”

Active cases of COVID-19 are above 8,000 in West Virginia for the first time since February 24 of this year. The DHHR confirmed 8,175 active cases in the Mountain State on Thursday. Active cases were at 7,579 on Wednesday.

421 West Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19, a rise from 409 on Wednesday. There were 72 patients hospitalized with COVID a month ago. The state reached a peak of 818 patients on Jan. 5.

The state lists 458 cases of Delta variant, the same total as Wednesday.

Nearly 897,000 West Virginians 12 years of age and older have been fully vaccinated, equaling 57.6% of the state.

To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

DHHR reports as of August 19, 2021, there have been 3,259,238 total confirmatory laboratory results received for #COVID19, with 176,608 total cases and 3,001 total deaths. https://t.co/B8jFVINjfC pic.twitter.com/KGZFtx2HDb — WV Department of Health & Human Resources • 😷 (@WV_DHHR) August 19, 2021

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Ohio, Pendleton, Pleasants, and Taylor counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Pleasants County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, St. Mary’s Marina, 617 Riverside Drive, St. Mary’s, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Overall confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (1,707), Berkeley (13,794), Boone (2,289), Braxton (1,112), Brooke (2,324), Cabell (9,807), Calhoun (424), Clay (597), Doddridge (677), Fayette (3,869), Gilmer (958), Grant (1,369), Greenbrier (3,028), Hampshire (2,021), Hancock (2,952), Hardy (1,653), Harrison (6,640), Jackson (2,409), Jefferson (5,072), Kanawha (16,455), Lewis (1,542), Lincoln (1,741), Logan (3,527), Marion (5,007), Marshall (3,867), Mason (2,288), McDowell (1,778), Mercer (5,601), Mineral (3,107), Mingo (2,936), Monongalia (9,851), Monroe (1,304), Morgan (1,358), Nicholas (2,062), Ohio (4,626), Pendleton (741), Pleasants (1,009), Pocahontas (747), Preston (3,062), Putnam (5,800), Raleigh (7,620), Randolph (3,159), Ritchie (805), Roane (735), Summers (907), Taylor (1,429), Tucker (597), Tyler (819), Upshur (2,350), Wayne (3,523), Webster (650), Wetzel (1,596), Wirt (489), Wood (8,539), Wyoming (2,279).