West Virginia State welcomes second finalist for president position

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Dr. Nicole Pride, the vice provost for academic strategy and operations at North Carolina A&T State University has her eyes on the president’s position at West Virginia State University.

Pride was the second of three finalists on campus on Tuesday, interviewing and conducting meetings with faculty, staff and students.

In a Zoom forum meeting with faculty, she said she would bring sustained leadership to the Institue campus.

Dr. Nicole Pride

“We won’t see the gains and realize the progress until eight or nine years in,” Pride said. “We need to focus on the long term and stay the course and not diverge away from that. We need sustained leadership that is here and engaged in the work.”

According to West Virginia State University (WVSU), Pride began her career in the corporate and non-profit sectors, and left the industry to begin her service in higher education at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, where she served as principal liaison and senior adviser to the chancellor, a member of the chancellor’s executive cabinet, and provided strategic and operational support for internal and external constituencies.

Pride also served as the university’s chief of staff and chief communications officer, responsible for communications, marketing, branding, media and public relations, and crisis communications.

She said she can bring her skills to the table for the marketing of WVSU to the local areas.

“We have to look at where we are getting our students from and how much our counselors, high school guidance counselors and teachers know about our institution. They must be able to encourage their students to come here,” Pride said.

VIEW: Pride’s complete bio

Pride also holds a faculty appointment at North Carolina A&T State University. Prior to joining the university, Pride served as vice president for development and communications for Child Care Services Association in Chapel Hill, N.C.

On Monday, Dr. Patricia Ramsey, who currently serves as a Senior Executive Fellow at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, was on campus during finalist meetings.

Wednesday’s meetings will feature finalist Rodney Smith who has been the president at the University of The Bahamas since October 2014.

The person chosen will replace former WVSU President Anthony Jenkins who is now the president at Coppin State University in Baltimore. Dr. R Charles Byers, the interim president of WVSU, did not apply for the job on a permanent basis.