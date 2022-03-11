West Virginia State Police launch investigation after body found in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police have identified a homicide victim whose body was discovered at a Mason County residence earlier this week.

The body of John Michael Gomez was found Tuesday at a home in the 600 block of Carson Road in the community of Mason.

The agency announced the person’s identity and an ongoing homicide investigation Thursday. Authorities have not stated how Gomez died.

Gomez’s family has established a GoFundMe page to raise donations to cover funeral costs.

Troopers are asking for the public’s help in tracking down leads. Anyone with any information can contact the West Virginia State Police at the Point Pleasant Detachment at 304-675-0850.