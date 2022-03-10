West Virginia State names three finalists for presidential position

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University has named three finalists to become the next president of the institution.

Ericke S. Cage, the current interim president of West Virginia State University (WVSU), Dr. Lawrence T. Potter, Jr., the chief academic officer and provost for the University of the District of Columbia, and Dr. Melva Williams, the vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at Southern University at Shreveport, are the finalists.

The three finalists have been invited to campus next week to meet with various WVSU constituent groups ahead of a selection of the university’s 13th president.

WVSU released a statement to MetroNews on Thursday saying, “The West Virginia State University Presidential Search Committee diligently reviewed all applications received for the position of the university’s 13th president. From this initial review, the committee conducted virtual interviews with the applicants that they wanted to learn more about and from those virtual interviews the three finalists were selected.

“The committee believes that these three finalists are each outstanding and accomplished individuals that will bring their own vision for the future of West Virginia State University and all university students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters should look forward to hearing from these finalists next week.”

The schedule for campus visits includes Williams on March 14, Potter on March 15 and Cage on March 16.

Each finalist will follow the same schedule that includes a University Staff Forum from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., University Faculty Forum from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., University Student Forum from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m., Kanawha Valley Community, Legislative, Foundation Board, Board of Visitors, Community Forum from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and a ‘W’ Club/Alumni Forum from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

All forums will take place at the James C. Wilson University Union. If unable to attend, the forums will be broadcast on Zoom.

Cage has been the interim president of WVSU since Sept. 2021. He was previously serving as the university’s chief operating officer and managing the day-to-day operations of the university since the former president, Nicole Pride, resigned on July 30.