West Virginia State holds annual career expo Thursday

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Over 50 different organizations representing a broad spectrum of career fields are at West Virginia State University this week to help students figure out a future path.

WVSU will host its annual Career and Employment Expo Thursday, April 4, in the James C. Wilson Student Union.

A variety of fields from government, finance, human services, to law enforcement, communications, technology and retail are expected to be set up at the event.

WVSU Career Services Executive Director Renee Lester said on “580 Live” with Dave Allen recently that they are encouraging all WVSU students, alumni, and the general public who are in need of employment to take advantage of this free opportunity.

“Whether you’re looking for part-time, full-time, internship opportunities, it’s a good way to network and just meet with different organizations,” Lester said.

Lester said, however, it won’t just be employers offering up opportunities, but higher education institutions will be offering educational opportunities, as well.

She said not only WVSU, but some surrounding universities such as Marshall and Concord will also be promoting their graduate programs during the event.

“Any student that’s wanting to continue their education is also encouraged to stop by and get information about graduate programs,” said Lester.

The expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, visit WVSU on their website or call the Office of Career Services at (304)766-3250.