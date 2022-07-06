West Virginia Senior Sports Classic returns to Kanawha Valley on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senior Sports Classic is back as its 28th year kicks off Friday.

The West Virginia Senior Sports Classic is a member of the National Senior Games Association, which holds similar events around the country. The top 3 finishers in each sport qualify for the National Senior Games which will be held in Pittsburgh in 2023.

The games will offer 13 individual and team sports ranging from Golf, Swimming, Pickleball, Table Tennis, Tennis, Racquetball, Track & Field, Basketball, Volleyball, Bowling, 5K, 10K Bike Race, and Softball. There will be bowling on Friday at Galaxy Bowling Lanes.

Event spokesman Jim Strawn tells 580-WCHS that the event is still looking for volunteers.

“We need volunteers, we can offer you a nice t-shirt and a great opportunity to help a bunch of folks to have a really good time. This community always steps up when the need arises. Share it with your friends, share it with your family, share it with your churches,” Strawn said.

Strawn also said this is an opportunity for West Virginia to showcase what it has to offer guests.

“People are coming from other states to qualify for the National Games at the West Virginia Senior Games, so it’s an opportunity for West Virginia to roll out the red carpet for these athletes. We want to show them who we are with our hospitality and our great venues,” Strawn said.

The West Virginia Senior Sports Classic expects to draw over 300 participants.

For more information about the classic, call 304-205-1565.

Story by Chayce Matheny