West Virginia Senior Sports Classic returning to Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senior Sports Classic will be back for its 28th year in July, with events located in and around the Kanawha Valley.

On Wednesday at Laidley Field, board members from the classic and Charleston leaders helped announce the return of the games which will take place July 8-23. The event did not occur during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Virginia Senior Sports Classic is a member of the National Senior Games Association, which holds similar events in all 50 states. The top 3 participants in each sport qualify for the National Senior Games in May 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.

West Virginia Senior Games offers 13 individual and team sports including: Golf, Swimming, Pickleball, Table Tennis, Tennis, Racquetball, Track & Field, Basketball, Volleyball, Bowling, 5K, 10K Bike Race, and Softball.

Harold Vealey, a basketball player in the WV Senior Sports Classic told 580-WCHS that he and his team do this for health and wellness. The team even found a way to play during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of us are slim guys. We play two days a week on Wednesdays and Fridays. We never miss. During COVID-19, we played outside with our masks on,” Vealey said.

Vealey is a member of the state’s 80-84-year-old basketball team which just won the Silver Medal in the National Games in Fort Lauderdale. Vealey said that the majority of his team are guys he played basketball with in high school at Stonewall in the mid-1950s.

Vealey credited chemistry from playing for years together for the team’s success. He called the team family. The team will compete in basketball July 16 at West Virginia State University.

“These are my lifelong buddies. If anything happens to a family, we all pitch in. This is outside of basketball,” Vealey said.

Pat Lyons, who won the Gold Medal for swimming in the National Games in Fort Lauderdale, was in attendance on Wednesday.

The West Virginia Senior Sports Classic expects to draw over 300 participants.

For more information about the classic, call 304-205-1565.