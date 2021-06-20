West Virginia Senior Sports Classic begins next month in Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Valley will be the site of multiple sporting events next month as part of the West Virginia Senior Sports Classic.

The multi-day event will begin July 8 and consist of games and competitions designed to promote healthy lifestyles among West Virginians who are 60 and older. Featured sports will include golf, swimming, pickleball, table tennis, tennis, basketball and bowling.

“We’re going to be in and around the Kanawha Valley participating in over 13 individual and team sports,” promoter Jim Strawn told WCHS-AM.

Events will take place at various venues, such as softball games at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute and Laidley Field in Charleston being the site of track and field events.

The top three participants in each sport will qualify for the National Senior Games, which will happen next May in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Strawn estimates around 300 people will participate in the West Virginia Senior Sports Classic. He added the event will also provide a boost to businesses still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We think as things open, it’s good for the economic punch, it’s good for the small businesses, it’s good for everybody involved when it comes to tourism in the state of West Virginia and our state capital,” he said.

Information about how to register for the events is available at https://westvirginia.fusesport.com/.