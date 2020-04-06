West Virginia Power featuring Restaurant Takeout Week for Charleston area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a week that was slated to be Minor League Baseball’s Opening Week, the West Virginia Power is turning its attention to local restaurants.

The Power announced a Restaurant Takeout Week, featuring eateries in the City of Charleston and surrounding areas that have remained open for takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We want to make sure to encourage people while staying safe and while social distancing, to support these businesses and thank these employees that are taking time from their families and taking time away from the shelter of being inside and protecting themselves,” David Kahn, Broadcast and Media Relations Manager for the team told 580-WCHS.

The Power will feature one restaurant for lunch and one for dinner each day during Restaurant Takeout Week on their social media pages including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The posts include restaurant hours, websites, menus, and phone numbers.

“We want this to be about them,” Kahn said. “This is not about us, this is about people in the community who are going the extra mile to continue to provide services for those of us who are now sheltered in place and stay at home, to try and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”

For any restaurants interested in being a part of Restaurant Takeout Week in Charleston, reach out to the Power via e-mail at wvpowerbaseball@gmail.com with your restaurant’s name, open hours and days (include breakfast, lunch and dinner options) and availability for takeout and delivery, Kahn said.

A release from the Power also asked to provide a contact name and phone number for your restaurant, as well as a link to your restaurant’s website and a high-resolution picture of your restaurant’s logo and menu.

As for baseball in 2020, Kahn said there is hope to get back out there.

“We’re certainly planning on having baseball,” he said. “Obviously, we don’t know that for sure because that’s above our decision-making process.

“We are in line with every decision that major and minor league baseball are making and we are communicating with them daily.”