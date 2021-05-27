West Virginia Power begins season Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Baseball is back in West Virginia’s capital city.

The West Virginia Power will begin its first season of Atlantic League play on Friday, playing the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 7:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park.

The Power lost its affiliation with Major League Baseball last season. The franchise’s future was questioned because of the drop and the coronavirus pandemic halting baseball clubs from playing last year.

The baseball club will offer multiple promotions this season to get people interested in attending games; Sunday games will be geared toward families, Tuesdays will be “throwback Tuesdays,” games on Wednesdays and Saturdays will include fireworks shows, Thursdays will include drink specials, and fans will be allowed to bring pets to Friday games.

The team is also pushing concerts to be held at the ballpark, including headliner Wiz Khalifa on July 9 and Midland on Aug. 14.