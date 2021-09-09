West Virginia Power baseball team set to change its name

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Power will go by a new name in the coming weeks and it will not be the popular throwback of ‘Charlies’ or have the location of West Virginia.

Team President Chuck Domino only offered hints at Appalachian Power Park on Thursday saying the team’s new name will be Charleston followed by two 5-letter words, with the second word ending in the letter ‘s.’

Domino said it was important to have the Charleston location in the name.

West Virginia Power

“I think it’s important that we exude community pride in the city we play in. I was never in favor of naming a team after an entire state,” he said.

“I think it’s naive to think that naming a team after an entire state is going to draw fans from the entire state. I think we should cultivate our fans right here in Charleston, first and foremost.”

The Power has launched a ‘Guess the Name Contest’ on its website. A fan can win two season ticket packages for the 2022 season, a new team jersey and hat for making the correct guess before the name is unveiled Sept. 28 during a doubleheader.

Domino has previously helped create minor league baseball names such as the Flying Squirrels, Iron Pigs, Trash Pandas, and Yard Goats. He said the decision for the new name was made by him, team owner Andy Shea and a small group of front-office employees.

In June, the team sent out a survey to fans about a potential name change. Domino said the results showed a clear want to change to Charleston from West Virginia. He also said the most popular suggestion for a name change was Charlies with 36% of the vote.

The team has been the Charleston Senators, Charleston Charlies, Charleston Wheelers, Charleston Alley Cats, and West Virginia Power, changing names with ownership. After losing its MLB affiliation last year, West Virginia Power joined the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball this year with a near-complete overhaul in management.

Charleston Charlies logo

Domino said the team will continue to be the ‘Charlies’ during throwback games on Tuesdays and Saturdays but it did not lend itself to everyone.

“The Charlies was a logo that was made in the 1970s with a cigar-smoking baseball. If you remember in the ’70s, like I do, most commercials were pushing smoking, cigarettes and cigars. Times have changed,” Domino said.

“I’m not so sure a mother would want her child walking around with a cigar-smoking baseball.”

On Sept. 28, the team will come out onto the field in the second game with the new uniforms on. There will be one home uniform, one away uniform and an alternate uniform. The team will also have four hats in the rebranding.

The merchandise store will open with new gear during the second game.

“This business is about, like any business, is about maximizing revenue. If we can maximize revenue by selling merchandise, that is what we are going to do,” Domino said.