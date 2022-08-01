West Virginia police departments, community to take part in National Night Out

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Law enforcement agencies from across West Virginia are preparing to host an annual event that promotes strong police-community partnerships.

National Night Out is being held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday.

Some communities will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

In Charleston, the night will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a parade of emergency vehicles at Orchard Manor. Officers will be at different locations throughout the night. At 8:30 p.m., a Kanawha City neighborhood watch group will be hosting a walking patrol “Light up the night in Kanawha City” meeting at 37th Street and Staunton Ave.

“It’s where police departments throughout the country and the community come together to try and take back the city and fight crime,” said Sgt. Jessi Redden withe the Charleston Police Department.

Redden and Matt Sutton, chief of staff for Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, were guests on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on MetroNews flagship station 580-WCHS.

Sutton said the event is meant to build trust between local police and residents living in the neighborhood.

“In order for the police department to be strong, they have to have community support and in order for the community to be strong, they have to have a strong police department,” Sutton said.

Residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.

“We really want people to connect with the police officers and have those police officers meet with those in the community who are working every day to keep an eye on what’s going on in their neighborhoods,” Sutton said.

Sutton said the event has grown over the years.

“The National Night Out has gotten bigger and bigger,” he said. “We have so many great neighborhood watches in our communities and I think that’s what leads to a lot of success within the police department.”

Huntington Police will offer free hot dogs and drinks, youth activities, equipment tours and more at the Ritter Park Fountain Plaza from 6-8 p.m. The department’s K-9 unit also will perform a live demonstration at 7 p.m.

Jeff Ash, community outreach specialist for HPD, said often times some people are afraid of interacting with police officers, but this event works to bridge that gap.

“We want to make the community more comfortable and make us more approachable people that they feel more comfortable being around us,” Ash said. “It’s a safe neighborhoods partnership.”