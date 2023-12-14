West Virginia National Guard turns 387

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard celebrated its 387th birthday Wednesday.

More than 100 members of the Guard along with special guests attended a ceremony at Joint Forces Headquarters in Charleston to mark the birthday.

“Today, we honor the more than 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen in West Virginia and the 430,000 across the United States who have sworn to defend our homeland, protect our values and answer our Nation’s call,” said Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, The Adjutant General of West Virginia. “The National Guard is an accessible, highly versatile and an indispensable part of America’s total force, and I’m incredibly proud to serve alongside these brave men and women and what they represent for West Virginia and America.”

The West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) began in 1735 and was established in Berkeley County by Morgan Morgan. The 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, considered as the oldest active unit in the U.S. Army, derived its roots from West Virginia militiamen.

The WVNG is actively comprised of more than 6,800 Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians. In 2023 alone, the state Guard deployed more than 600 Soldiers and Airmen around the globe for contingency operations and also provided response for state emergencies including flooding and natural gas outage relief efforts.

The National Guard was officially founded on December 13, 1636.