West Virginia Lottery sells winning $2 million Powerball ticket, Powerball jackpot reaches $810 million for New Year’s Day Draw

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia Powerball ticket worth $2 million has just been sold in Monongalia County as the Powerball jackpot reaches a value of $810 million for its New Year’s Day draw.

The $2 million lottery ticket was sold at a Par Mar store on Daybrooke Road in Blacksville. The ticket matched all five numbers except for the Powerball, and the Power Play was purchased.

West Virginia Lottery reports the New Years Day draw reaching a value of $810 million comes with a cash value of approximately $408.9 million.

They confirm this is the fourth time the Powerball jackpot has reached at least $700 million or more this year, ranking as the fifth highest in Powerball history and 10th all time in U.S. lottery history.

Saturday’s drawing sold 80 tickets for $20,000 prizes or more which included the $2 million West Virginia winner, along with another $2 million winner in Texas.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option in what will make the 35th drawing in the current jackpot run.

West Virginia Lottery says to choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26 to play.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time Monday.