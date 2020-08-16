West Virginia Junior College set to new location in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — West Virginia Junior College, a small for-profit school, is set to open in its new location in Cross Lanes on Monday.

Jim Papariella, the Vice President of West Virginia Junior College (WVJC) told 580-WCHS that the semester will begin with around 200 students enrolled at that location.

“Of course this is exciting,” Papariella said. “The school is doing very well down there. We are thrilled to be moving into our new digs.”

WVJC Charleston had been in a building in downtown at the intersection of Virginia and McFarland streets since before 1970.

Papariella said the move was “to move into a more modern facility.” The location of the new campus is at 5514 Big Tyler Road, the former location of the Everest Institute.

“The process really began in the spring when we finalized plans to move into the facility. Then of course you have to come up to agreements with contractors and tradesmen doing the work. That has been ongoing all summer,” Papariella said.

Papariella said that WVJC, which also has locations in Morgantown and Bridgeport, is ready to protect its students from COVID-19 when classes get underway.

“We have plans and we have contingency plans. Our contingency plans have contingency plans,” he said.