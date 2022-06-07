West Virginia International Yeager Airport receives grant to complete runway rehab project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport has received a multi-million dollar grant that will fund the final phase of its three-year Runway Rehabilitation Project, the airport officials announced Monday.

Nick Keller, West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) Director and CEO told MetroNews that the grant is over $11 million and will place the runway in a good position for the next two decades.

The total amount of this year’s project is $12,394,048. WV Paving has been awarded the prime contract in the amount of $11,742,280. Airport Design Consultants Inc is the design engineering firm and providing construction management and inspection services, a release stated.

“The runway was at the point where it had not rehabbed since 2003 so it was time for another one,” Keller said of the project that began in 2020.

The airport stated in its release about the funding that the Runway 5-23 rehabilitation project is a comprehensive upgrade that will provide a 2-inch asphalt overlay of the entire runway, include rehabilitation of the runway lighting system, including the installation of energy efficient LED runway edge lights, electrical conductors, and runway exit sign modifications.

This year’s work will begin in July and will be completed by November. Nightly closures begin July 29th and will continue through November 13th, Keller noted around midnight to 5 a.m.

“These closures are working around the airline’s schedules so there won’t be any effects to the airline operations,” Keller said.

There will be an extended closure from Monday, September 12th, through Thursday, September 15th, as part of a 72-hour paving project, Keller said. He added there will be no flights scheduled during those three days.

In the first phases of the project, Keller said work was done on specific repairs to the runway including deep dig repairs on areas where pavement condition was less.

Keller said what the project will do in the long-run is prevent disruptions in the future.

The Federal Aviation Administration is funding $11,154,643 of the project.