West Virginia International Yeager Airport awarded federal grant to build air service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport has been awarded a federal grant to help the airport maintain and build air service options.

The airport, CRW, announced the grant on Wednesday from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) in total of $600,000. CRW officials said it will support a new service to Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) or Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

The grant can be used for a revenue guarantee, start-up costs, recruitment costs, and marketing to initiate and support new, nonstop service to DFW or IAH, airport officials stated.

“We are thrilled and thankful to have been selected to receive this opportunity and share it with our loyal passengers,” said CRW Director and CEO Nick Keller in a released statement.

“West Virginia’s economy is experiencing significant growth, and we’ve noticed the increasing demand for air service here. Great air service is critical to our region, quality of life, and the ability to attract new visitors and business.”

CRW was one of 25 grant proposals to be selected. In total, the 25 applications selected were from 20 states and awarded nearly $17 million in federal grant assistance.

According to the airport, it was able to attract service to Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Spirit Airlines with the support of a SCASDP grant.

“In so many of our nation’s smaller communities, local air service is crucial to residents’ lives and livelihoods,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a released statement. “We’re proud to award these grants to help strengthen local air service in 25 smaller communities and help Americans across the country get to where they need to go more efficiently and affordably.”