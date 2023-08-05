West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals recognizing its first year anniversary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia recently celebrating its one year anniversary of serving the state.

Since beginning operations on July 1, 2022, the ICA has received over 670 appeals and has issued a total of 226 decisions, including 17 signed opinions.

“We, as a Court, are pleased to be able to implement a new level of judicial review,” said Chief Judge Dan Greear. “We will continue to strive to make the administration of justice efficient and accessible for all West Virginians.”

The overall breakdown of the types of cases the ICA handles includes roughly 33% worker’s compensation appeals, 29% civil appeals, 22% family court, and 16% administrative appeals.

Greear said that what the ICA does for family cases may be the one standing out the most.

“The most significant aspect of the intermediate court is going to be the effect it has had on family law,” said Greear. “There will be more uniformity and predictability in the family law system that was not there before.”

Judge Thomas Scarr added they hope to be simplifying the family court system.

“Hopefully that will result in a reduction of disputes or make it easier to decide these cases on the lower level,” said Scarr.

The three judges making up the ICA provide a decision in every case, but they do not however hear oral arguments in every case.

The court heard a total of 34 oral arguments in its first year of operation, including several in the ICA’s satellite courtrooms.

“We had an opportunity to create something we haven’t had before, the ability to have your appeal heard even though you are not physically present at a courtroom in Charleston, West Virginia,” said Judge Charles Lorensen. “Hopefully that will make access to justice more attainable to people who can’t or don’t want to travel to Charleston.”

Litigants have the option of using the satellite courtrooms or attend an oral argument in Charleston.