West Virginia Home Show set for return on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Home Show is back following a ‘devastating cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Cunningham, the chairman of the show, recently appeared on 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and said that it’s been a whirlwind since 2020 but the show is going on June 4 to 6 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

“We were a couple of weeks out and got the news we have to pull the plug on the show. This year it’s late but we felt it was crucial to have the show this year,” he said.

Cunningham said he could not let the 2021 date slip away, even if it was later than usual.

There will be over 150 exhibitors, vendors, and small businesses at the event targeting home improvements for all homeowners, and Cunningham said there is room for more.

“We have vendors that rely on that show for years worth of business. As a matter of fact, year before last, we had a show and a vendor was setting up and was saying he just got done with a project he booked a prior year’s show,” he said.

The show schedule is June 4 Noon to 9 p.m., June 5 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and June 6 Noon to 6 p.m. The first 100 guests on June 4 will receive a free lunch.

Another new feature in 2021 is a charity auction on June 6 beginning at 3 p.m. Over 60 home services and goods have been donated by various vendors. Proceeds from the auction will support the Rea of Hope organization and the Henry E. King Scholarship Fund as Joe Pyle will serve as the auctioneer.

The price of admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and children 15 and under are free.

The show’s main sponsor is the Home Builders Association of Greater Charleston. Cunningham said there are many trustworthy businesses at the even through the association.