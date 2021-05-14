West Virginia Home Show back for 2021 following COVID-19 cancellation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Home Show is back following a cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WV Home Show officials gathered at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Friday, the site of the event June 4-6, to announce it’s back following the empty 2020 that stopped a streak of 50 consecutive years of the event.

“Fortunately what we are seeing is they are coming back,” Tim Cunningham, the Chairman of the show, told 580-WCHS of the vendors. “They are going to be back. It’s exciting to find out that we can make it happen again.”

There will be over 150 exhibitors, vendors, and small businesses at the event targeting home improvements for all homeowners, and Cunningham said there is room for more.

“Fortunately we can expand. If your business wants to be part of the Home Show, give us a call and we’d be happy to make room for you,” he said.

Tim Cunningham, Chairman of the West Virginia Home Show speaks on Friday about the event.

The show schedule is June 4 Noon to 9 p.m., June 5 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and June 6 Noon to 6 p.m. The first 100 guests on June 4 will receive a free lunch.

Another new feature in 2021 is a charity auction on June 6 beginning at 3 p.m. Over 60 home services and goods have been donated by various vendors. Proceeds from the auction will support the Rea of Hope organization and the Henry E. King Scholarship Fund as Joe Pyle will serve as the auctioneer.

The price of admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and children 15 and under are free.

“You can come down here and see all the new stuff that is available. It might be the same exhibitors that you’ve saw before but it’s exciting because of the fact that those exhibitors have new products and new services,” Cunningham said.