West Virginia Health Right welcomes more donations, volunteers to treat residents with no gas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Emergency in Kanawha County on Wednesday due to the ongoing gas outage that’s making many of Charleston’s West Side residents seek assistance.

“In light of the prolonged duration of this major gas outage on Charleston’s West Side, which has left over a thousand families without heat, hot water, or stoves, I am declaring a State of Emergency and activating the resources of the West Virginia National Guard,” Gov. Justice said Wednesday.

With the proclamation, the governor has activated the West Virginia National Guard to assist in the area with necessary resources. The Guard responded to the State of Emergency that was issued by Governor Justice Wednesday afternoon.

“At the direction of Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard will be providing assistance to residents of Charleston’s West Side, beginning Thursday, November 16, 2023.” a release said from the state National Guard.

“Working with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, Kanawha County Emergency Management, and the City of Charleston, the Guard will be delivering bottled water along with various warming and cooking supplies to the West Virginia Health Right West Side Clinic located at 511 Central Avenue; Charleston, WV 25302 Thursday morning, November 16, 2023. Time to be determined.”

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by another proclamation.

“The other big problem is making sure people are fed hot meals, especially through the Thanksgiving holiday next week,” the governor said further. “We have both Kanawha Valley Senior Center and Lincoln County Senior Center pitching in to provide hundreds of meals. We are also working with West Virginia Health Right and A More Excellent Way Life Center Church on the West Side to take care of families. If this outage continues through Thanksgiving, we will make sure families are fed.”

The declaration from the governor was nice to hear for Shayla Leftridge on Wednesday. Leftridge is Director of Community Outreach Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for West Virginia Health Right and the Site Coordinator for the West Side Health Right location. She said it was not only a long day Wednesday, but it’s been a long week too.

“All day we’re gathering electric heaters, electric blankets, regular blankets, socks, gloves, hats, and other things that people might need,” said Leftridge.

You name it and the West Virginia Health Right is taking it in and then sending it right back out the door to West Side residents who could especially need it.

Other than physical items, the West Side Health Right is also welcoming food and drink donations. The location is also making meals.

“We’re trying to serve hot meals because a lot of people that have gas stoves can’t cook right now,” Leftridge said.

The amount of food that the volunteers at the West Side Health Right have had to make has gone up each day this week too. Leftridge said on the first day that they prepared meals this week, they fixed up food for around 80 people. The second day was for around 140 people, but food ran out within an hour. On Wednesday, more than 220 people had stopped by for a meal by 6:30 p.m., with a few more people trickling in as it got later.

People have brought in crockpots, air fryers, and other kitchen utilities that don’t require gas to make food.

Leftridge said her staff is also being affected by the gas outage. She said their gas is out as well so much of her staff has been home, but a lot of people have come in to volunteer. Leftridge said she had 25 volunteers this week, with a lot of them being people from other departments and organizations.

“It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve seen, people that aren’t normally together, all together,” Leftridge said with some emotion.

Leftridge made note that a few state and local officials have been lending a hand too with bringing in volunteers, clothes, and food. She’s not surprised by the support that has come in from so many people in recent days.

“People are doing what they can,” she said. “This is what West Virginia is about. This is what Charleston is about. This is what the West Side is all about.”

Jarrett Terrace resident Terry Franklin said the past few days have been “hell.”

“It’s messed up, but I’m just blessed to be here,” he said. “It could always be worse.”

Franklin said he knows a lot of people who live in the same building that are in a much tougher situation than him who are trying to take care of their kids and grandkids. Jarrett Terrace has been of the spots where donated items have been distributed to from the West Side Health Right.

The gas outage is expected to go on through the rest of this week for some residents. Mountaineer Gas reported on Wednesday that they hade more than 20% of gas service restored to their customers.

Leftridge said for as long as the gas outage is going on and affecting area residents, they will be making food. She said they plan to cook food Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. while also distributing the donated items.

“We are already planning through till Thanksgiving and we’re going to do a big Thanksgiving dinner,” Leftridge said.

Food will be served until 7 p.m. during the week. The Health Right also plans to serve lunch on Saturday.

The West Side Health Right will accept donations during the week any time after 11 a.m.