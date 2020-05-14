West Virginia Health Right testing Charleston homeless for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Widespread testing for COVID-19 of the homeless population in Charleston is well underway by West Virginia Health Right.

CEO Angie Settle told 580-WCHS that the organization has already tested two shelters and is in the middle of a third as of Thursday. She said there have been no positive cases so far.

“We’ve been set up at Manna Meal since COVID-19 broke but we wanted to make a special effort to check on those in the shelters. We are also providing ongoing care to anyone new who may be staying in those shelters,” Settle said.

The rapid testing is in collaboration with Charleston Area Medical Center’s Ryan White Program with turnaround for results in about 15-20 minutes, Settle said. Any positive test would be followed up by the traditional nasal test swab.

Settle said she expects to complete the onsite testing for all current residents and staff members at the shelters by the middle of next week.

“Homeless shelters we know they are at risk because there are a lot of people in close quarters. We wanted to make a special effort to go out and provide those ar-risk people a rapid testing for COVID-19,” she said.

Health Right will offer ongoing tests for any new residents at its main clinic at 1520 Washington Street, East, in Charleston’s East End. Those tests also will be offered at its Covenant House clinic, 600 Shrewsbury Street, when that clinic reopens June 1, a release said.

The shelters where Health Right has been offering tests include Crossroads Men’s Shelter, Roake-Sullivan Lifeway Center, Sojourners, and the Hope House at the YWCA.

Settle said there are plans in place with help from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on how to assist with a positive test. She said they are taking all the necessary steps to keep everyone safe.