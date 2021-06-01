West Virginia Health Right opens clinic on West Side of Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For Angie Settle, the CEO of West Virginia Health Right, Tuesday marks a dream becoming a reality.

West Virginia Health Right marked the opening of its West Side Clinic in Charleston with a dedication and ribbon-cutting. The location on 511 Central Avenue, the Five Corners Intersection, will serve as a satellite clinic to the main clinic on the East End, as well as the satellite clinic at Covenant House.

“We’ve known there has been a need for health equity here on the West Side for many years, decades in fact. We have wanted to do something over here. The opportunity came about and the pieces fit into place,” Settle told 580-WCHS.

Settle said the clinic will be similar to the larger clinics with a variety of services. It will provide primary care, preventive care, behavioral health care, care for substance use disorder and disease testing, a release said.

In addition, the clinic will offer an array of referral services to pharmacy, dental and vision services, as well as multiple specialists and other volunteers who make up an umbrella of care for the uninsured and underinsured patients seeking care at West Virginia Health Right.

Settle said West Virginia Health Right treats over 39,000 low-income based people and this will add to the total.

“We are already getting appointments and we have room for me. We are excited and we are trying to get the word out there so everyone knows about us and the services we provide,” she said

Those in attendance at the ceremony Tuesday included Kanawha County Commissioners, faith-based leaders, State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, and U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.