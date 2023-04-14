West Virginia forestry community struggles with loss of Fayette County forester

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Friday was a rough day for everyone working in the West Virginia Division of Forestry after the firefighting loss of one of their own for the first time in the 114-year history of the agency.

Cody Mullens, 28, of Mount Hope, died while helping fight a forest fire in the area of Armstrong Creek in Fayette County Thursday evening.

“Our agency is so small, we’re family. We all know everybody. That’s what’s so hard,” said Jeremy Jones who heads up forest fire suppression for the Division of Forestry.

The blaze on Armstrong Creek covered roughly 200 acres on a rugged mountainside and had been burning since Tuesday. Reports indicated Mullens was killed when he was struck by a falling tree. Jones could not confirm the report or say any more about the incident which is under investigation by multiple agencies.

“I think this one is all-hands-on-deck,” he said.

According to Jones, the Friday morning rain helped dampen the forest and slowed down the fire. It’s hoped it will give firefighters the upper hand to get it under control and extinguished. A cause for the fire is not known.

Gov. Jim Justice and the First Lady issued a statement following Mullens’ death.

“Cathy and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of losing one of our own,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state foresters are some of the most dedicated workers in our state, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude.”

He added, “Losing a brave forester is a tragedy beyond belief. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.”

Jones agreed with the Governor.

“He was a bright, young kid. He was 28 and the memories of him will last forever. He was dedicated and he used to have a saying that this was the best job he ever had. It’s just tragic,” said Jones.