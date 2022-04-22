West Virginia Food Truck Festival set for Saturday in Eleanor

ELEANOR, W.Va. — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the West Virginia Food Truck Festival is set for its return this weekend in Putnam County.

The 4th annual event, created six years ago, will be Saturday at Eleanor Park & Fair Grounds in Eleanor from noon to 5 p.m.

Ashley Alford Glance, President of Putnam County Chamber of Commerce told 580-WCHS that there will be over a dozen food vendors there and something for everyone including Asian street food, traditional BBQ, desserts, and healthier options. She noted some food trucks are coming from multiple hours away, making it a true statewide event.

“We’re really excited for it to be back. We think with the good weather predicted for tomorrow (Saturday) and people looking for fun things to do, that we’re going to have a good crowd,” Glance said.

The free event also features artisan vendors, a corn hole tournament, and live music.

The music lineup features The Soda Pop Gypsies, Dewey Jeffrey, Kate Boytek & Holly Forbes, and The Jason Mays Band.

All festival profits and donations benefit victims of domestic violence served by Branches Domestic Violence Shelter. At the event, officials are accepting donations of boxed or canned food items, new pillows, and new towels. Glance said the festival selects a different non-profit every year to donate to.

For more information visit www.wvfoodtruckfestival.com.