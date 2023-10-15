West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance offers an informational symposium for veterans

NITRO, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance conducted an informational symposium for veterans at the Nitro History & Wars Museum on Saturday.

Veterans got to hear the latest information on services and benefits available to them.

Cabinet Secretary Edward Diaz was on hand for the event and talked about how important something like this is to West Virginia veterans.

“We are getting the word out and making sure that all of our veterans know that West Virginia loves their veterans,” Diaz said.

Diaz said the state wants to take care of their veterans and make sure they’re aware of the types of benefits available to them. Starting in 2025, disabled veterans will have their property tax rebated, according to Diaz.

“Not a lot of people know about that yet so we need to get the word out about that,” said Diaz.

Diaz said the goal of the symposium is to assist veterans in their transition back home regardless of where they are in their lives post-service

“This helps that transition whether you’ve been out for two weeks or for 40 years,” Diaz said.

“We make also make the community aware of the trials and tribulations that all of us veterans face,” he added.