West Virginia Day Celebration planned at capitol complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This year, on Tuesday June 20, 2023 marks the 160th birthday of the Mountain State.

For its birthday — West Virginia Day — Governor Jim Justice is inviting all residents around the state to the Culture Center at the Capitol Complex for a noon celebration. Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice are expected to be in attendance.

Special performances by West Virginia musicians are also scheduled for the event, and the governor and first lady will announce the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest.

Residents were invited to submit an original, non-alcoholic punch recipe, with the winning concoction being served during the celebration. Following that announcement, the governor and first lady will perform the ceremonial cake cutting.

The official state birthday cake is Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake by Kim Wymer of Scott Depot. She was awarded with her creation during last year’s birthday celebration.

A Golden Horseshoe Reunion is also planned for Tuesday’s events, which is open to all former Golden Horseshoe recipients who have been honored for their knowledge of West Virginia history.

According to a press release, the first 160 people to arrive will receive a commemorative West Virginia birthday gift handmade by local artisans with the Black Locust Woodshop in Charleston. Children and young adults will also receive a gift of their own.

A West Virginia Day reception will also be held following the celebration in the Culture Center’s Theater.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will host the second second annual History Bowl Legends Tournament beginning at 2 p.m.