West Virginia couples say “I do” this Valentine’s Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston couple Michael and Beth Maley say there’s no better day then to profess their love on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s the Day of Love,” Beth Maley told MetroNews before she walked down the aisle Tuesday morning wearing a white wedding dress.

The Maleys were one of a dozen couples who got married in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers, but it wasn’t their first time saying “I do.”

“This is actually a remarriage,” Michael Maley said.

“We got divorced about a year and a half ago and remained friends through all of that and felt that it was the right thing to get back together,” Beth added.

The original plan was to get married on the beach this summer.

“I think we made the decision several months ago to get married and it’s just better to do it now,” Beth said. “Perfect day.”

“It just seemed right,” Michael said.

Would you get married on Valentine’s Day? This Charleston couple tied the knot today in Judge Akers’ courtroom! 👰🏼‍♀️💘🤵🏻‍♂️ More on @580WCHS @WVMetroNews pic.twitter.com/Q3U65TnAOT — Carrie Hodousek (@CarrieHodousek) February 14, 2023

The couple was accompanied by their three daughters during the ceremony as they made it official in front of a white curtain backdrop with white and silver balloons.

While Beth said she likes her husband’s caring personality, Michael said his bride has a “go-getter spirit” and “puts her heart into everything she does.”

Weddings took place all day in front of Judge Akers on Tuesday. It’s the second year Akers has held Valentine’s Day weddings.