West Virginia Book Festival to return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A major event bringing in both state and national authors, and giving local book-lovers a chance to meet them, will be held this weekend in Charleston again.

The 2023 West Virginia Book Festival will return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday, Oct., 21, hosted by the Kanawha County Public Library, in conjunction with the Library Foundation of Kanawha County, among other partnering organizations and sponsors.

The event will be host to national best-selling authors Mary Kay Andrews, William Kent Krueger, R.F. Kuang, children’s author Sherri Duskey Rinker, and Cross Lanes native Neema Avashia.

Assistant Director of KCPL and WV Book Festival Co-Chair Sarah Mitchell said it’s one of the best opportunities residents have to meet such prestigious writers.

“We’re very excited to continue this tradition of bringing national best-selling authors to West Virginia again and to the public for free,” Mitchell said.

American mystery novelist William Kent Krueger, who’s works include the Cork O’Conner series which won the Edgar Award for Best Novel of 2013, will speak at 10 a.m.

This will be followed by writer of race, class, gender and sexuality issues Neema Avashia at 11 a.m., Sherri Duskey Rinker, author of Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site among other children’s books speaking at 1 p.m., and R.F. Kuang, award-winning author of the Poppy War Trilogy and her latest, Yellowface to speak at 3 p.m. Kuang won the Astounding Award for Best New Writer in 2019.

Finally, New York Times Best-selling Author of The Beach House Cookbook and more than 20 other novels, Mary Kay Andrews is set to speak at 6 p.m.

Mitchell said KCPL feels it’s important to bring a festival of this kind to the area as a way to highlight and celebrate the love of books that many share.

“We are so proud of our state and we want to provide this opportunity, I know there are a ton of book-lovers out there in West Virginia and we are just so excited that we get to bring people of national prestige to West Virginia,” she said.

Mitchell said the event will feature workshops, book signings and promotions from the local and regional network of authors, as well.

“We have Carter Taylor Seaton who’s from Huntington, West Virginia, and she’s coming and doing a workshop about writing outside your comfort zone, and that’s the great thing, this is not only getting national offers to the state, but it’s also promoting West Virginia authors,” said Mitchell.

Seaton’s workshop will get underway at 2 p.m. Saturday.

In addition, Nora Shalaway Carpenter will host the workshop, Connecting Students to Writing by Reframing– Write What You Know at 9 a.m. that day, and Ashely Belote with the From Concept to Publication workshop at 11 a.m. There will also be multiple other presentations from authors filling out Saturday’s schedule, as well.

The book festival will also be host to The Marketplace, which will bring in public libraries from across the state and other literary-related vendors from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and its annual Used Book Sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mitchell said there will also be plenty of activities to do for the kids. This includes the library’s Children’s Word Play that is set to feature science experiments, crafts, and other activities, and the Children’s Storybook Costume Parade at 12:30 p.m.

She said after being host to the event now for the 20th time, it continues to deliver fresh literary content and consistent evidence of West Virginian’s love for books.

“I mean, when you see everyone’s faces and just getting to spend the day with people who just love books and love literature in the community, it’s just wonderful,” Mitchell said.

Addtionally, The McCreight Lecture in the Humanities at the University of Charleston on Thursday, Oct., 19 will feature author Corey Doctorow at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s Geary Auditorium.

All of the author presentations as part of the West Virginia Book Festival are free and open to the public to attend.