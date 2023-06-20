West Virginia American Water promoting customer education through new partnership with Capitol Market

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new “first-of-its-kind” partnership with the Capitol Market in Charleston and West Virginia American Water will hope to expand customer education between residents and the water company.

WVAW announced on Tuesday that they will promote their customer education program at West Virginia’s largest indoor-outdoor farmer’s market with new scannable signage.

By simply using your smartphone, those attending the market can access a multitude of information from the water company by scanning QR codes posted on the signs throughout the market. Customers can scan the QR codes, access their WVAW account, and quickly find resources about account services, billing, water quality reports, source water protection, customer assistance programs, as well as the company’s community engagement program.

“Our team is customer obsessed, and we continuously look for ways to enhance our engagement while sharing tools and resources that improve the overall customer experience,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “This new customer education program, in partnership with the Capitol Market, will provide customers direct access to online customer account services, water quality reports and information about customer assistance programs.”

The Capitol Market too said they feel grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with West Virginia American Water on their customer education programming.

“This first-of-its-kind partnership will reach thousands of West Virginia American Water customers and provide services and information by the simple scan of a QR code,” said Evan Osborn, executive director of the Capitol Market.

Bradley Harris, External Affairs Manager with WVAW, said this campaign is just another way to get the word out about the services the company makes accessible to its customers.

“The Capitol Market is right in the center of Charleston, which is one of our largest service areas for West Virginia American Water,” Harris said. “Knowing that they had so much foot traffic, it just made sense for us to add another layer of communication.”

The customer education program at the Capitol Market will run through the end of the outdoor market season in November. Harris learned that a lot of people who often attend the market are usually WVAW customers too.

“We can continue to communicate effectively with our customers so they’re aware of the wonderful programs and initiatives that we have available to them,” said Harris.

To learn more, visit www.westvirginiaamwater.com.