West Virginia American Water customers will see higher bills as utility works on infrastructure projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved West Virginia American Water Company’s 2021 infrastructure replacement program, which includes a 6.6% surcharge in monthly residential bills.

The $41.3 million worth of system-wide upgrades include replacing and upgrading more than 30 miles of main water lines; replacing service lines and fire hydrants; replacing meters; new pumping equipment; and investment in troubled water systems.

The average residential customer will have to pay around $3.58 more each month to fund these projects, and most customers will have a prorated amount listed on their first bill of 2021.