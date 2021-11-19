West Virginia American Water completes first phase of Washington Street project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia American Water has completed the first phase of an infrastructure project along Washington Street in Charleston.

The three-phase plan includes replacing around 1,800 feet of water main lines from Morris to Shrewsbury streets. The utility estimates the project will cost $1.5 million.

The first phase focused on pipes near the Morris Street intersection and throughout the block between Morris and Brook streets near Charleston Area Medical Center’s General Hospital. The intersection is set to full reopen to traffic on Saturday.

Crews will begin the second phase of the project on Monday; crews will close a section of road between Brooks Street and Leon Sullivan Way near the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences. The closure will be in place for three weeks as workers replace the water line and repave the impacted area.

Patrons of the Clay Center will be allowed to park at the facility’s parking lot with the ability to cross Washington Street.

The project is expected to be completed before the end of the year.