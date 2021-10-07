West Virginia American Water completes acquisition of Cedar Grove water system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia American Water Company has completed its acquisition of the Cedar Grove water distribution system.

Around 395 residents receive water from the system, which the town has struggled to maintain in recent years. Cedar Grove also had no means to provide maintenance and upgrades to its water treatment plant and distribution system.

Town officials determined earlier this year it was in the best interest of the municipality to sell the distribution system.

“We are very pleased to receive the Public Service Commission’s approval to acquire the Town of Cedar Grove’s water system,” West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton said.

“We look forward to serving the town’s residents, and we thank Mayor James Hudnall for the many months of planning and discussions to get us to this point. West Virginia American Water will now take the necessary steps to provide Cedar Grove residents with quality, reliable water service for many years to come.”

The average residential customer should see rates increase annually until Oct. 6, 2023 when they reach the company’s standard rates, which the Public Service Commission of West Virginia sets.

West Virginia American Water previously acquired water systems in the towns of Glasgow and East Bank.