West Virginia American Water celebrates 50th anniversary of Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant from West Virginia American Water Company has reached an impressive milestone.

Members of the company as well as local and state officials helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of the plant in Charleston on Tuesday. The Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant went online on December 13, 1973.

“Over the past five decades, the Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant and our water quality team have earned an excellent reputation for providing high-quality water service to thousands of families and businesses across the region,” said Rob Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we also look to the future, renewing our commitment to strengthening the communities served by this plant.”

It’s the state’s largest water treatment plant, serving almost 302,000 customers in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan, Lincoln, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Roane, Jackson and Mason counties. The plant was originally constructed to combine the Charleston, Belle and Nitro water treatment plants.

“Over 300,000 people on a daily basis get their drinking water from this facility,” Burton said.

President Burton expressed his appreciation to the many employees of the company and the community partners who were also in attendance to mark the significant achievement.

“Across the whole state, we have about 330 professionals that work for West Virginia American Water every day to deliver water,” Burton. “It really takes a group effort to be successful in supplying water service to any community, let alone one of this size, so we appreciate the partnerships very much.”

Kanawha County Commission President Lance Wheeler said the water company is setting the standard in water service, not just in the state, but across the nation.

“This plant stands as a testament to innovation, resilience and the dedicated individuals who share the same goal as the Kanawha County Commission to help ensure public water to every household,” said Wheeler. “We believe they are doing the best that we have seen in our lifetime and in the nation.”

The Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant is located within Charleston’s historic Triangle District. Charleston City Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr said the city and the water company are partnering together on some resurgence efforts that are underway for the district.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with West Virginia American Water that will support a historic marker paying homage to the Triangle District and continued investment in cultural programming,” Pharr said.