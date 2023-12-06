West Virginia American Water begins accepting claims from customers impacted by Mountaineer Gas outage in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia American Water Company says customers impacted by the Mountaineer Gas outage on Charleston’s West Side last month may be eligible for financial assistance.

WVAWC President Robert Burton said they started accepting household claims by phone Wednesday. Affected customers are encouraged to call 1-800-243-2490 to begin the process.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 11, customers can visit the WVAWC office located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston to speak with a claim’s handler in person. That location will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through next Friday, Dec. 15. Customers will be required to bring all verification documents.

Burton told the state Public Service Commission during WVAWC’s evidentiary hearing regarding a proposed rate hike request the company is willing to reimburse up to $2,000 per household in connection with the Mountaineer Gas disruption.

“They will be able to submit claims based on their gas outage for inconvenience, for nuisance and for out-of-pocket expenses. We will be reimbursing up to $2,000 depending on what all information they give during that process knowing that our customers have very much been impacted by the gas outage,” Burton said.

Customers should be prepared to provide identification, receipts for out-of-pocket expenses and a copy of their Mountaineer Gas bill or proof of residency, according to WVAWC’s website.

The company said receiving those benefits could impact a customer’s participation on some of the class action lawsuits. On Tuesday, WVAWC was sued by Mountaineer Gas for the Nov. 10 water main break that led to more than 1,100 natural gas outages on the West Side.

“We feel West Virginia American Water should be responsible for the significant costs incurred by Mountaineer,” Mountaineer Gas Senior Vice President Moses Skaff said in a statement.

The water main break filled over 40 miles worth of gas lines with water. Mountaineer has promised to foot the bill to replace damage appliances and will issue a $75 credit for customers on their next monthly bill.

WVAWV spokesperson Megan Hannah responded to the lawsuit Tuesday and said the water company “continues to reiterate that any speculation on the cause of its water main break or the Mountaineer Gas outage is premature until an investigation is complete.”

Hannah then went on to say that “WVAWC will fully cooperate with the Public Service Commission on its general investigation to determine the cause.”

“I can speak or speculate to what occurred on the gas company’s system or why they had a break or what happened there. I don’t want to do that here today,” Burton told the PSC Tuesday.

Gov. Jim Justice said during his statewide media briefing Tuesday he’s glad that WVAWC is stepping up to assist customers but continued to blame the water company for causing the outage.

More information on the claims process can be found HERE.