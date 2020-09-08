West Virginia American Water acquiring Fayette County PSD

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The supervising board of a Fayette County water system has agreed to West Virginia American Water Company acquiring the local services.

The utility previously proposed acquiring the Page-Kincaid Public Service District, which serves around 640 water customers and 400 sewer customers.

The public service district in 2019 applied for a certificate to rehabilitate its water treatment plant, a project worth $3.4 million. West Virginia American Water offered a wholesale purchase water agreement or acquisition, but discussions stalled following debate about if the sewer system should be included.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia on Tuesday issued an order directing West Virginia American Water to expedite work so customers can receive services and the water treatment plant can be retired.