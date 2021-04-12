West Virginia American Water acquires Cedar Grove water system

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. — West Virginia American Water (WVAW) and the town of Cedar Grove have reached an agreement on water system acquisition, the company announced Monday.

A joint petition seeks approval from the Public Service Commission for WVAW to provide water service to the Kanawha County community of 396 customers. The community sits along Rt. 61 in the Upper Kanawha Valley.

“Our goal is to provide clean, dependable water service to customers throughout West Virginia,” said Robert Burton, president of WVAW in a statement Monday.

“West Virginia American Water looks forward to improving the Cedar Grove water system, allowing the town’s leadership to focus its time and attention on other matters of importance while our company handles water operation and maintenance going forward.”

WVAW will acquire Cedar Grove’s water distribution system, excluding its water treatment plant, and establish an interconnection between the company’s water lines in Kanawha County and the town’s water system, according to a release.

The company recently acquired water systems in the neighboring towns of East Bank and Glasgow which previously received its water supplies from Cedar Grove.

“It’s simply becoming too difficult to keep up with all the repairs necessary to maintain a reliable system, which makes me worry about the prospect of critical infrastructure failures that could cripple the town,” said James Hudnall, mayor of Cedar Grove in a release.

“I don’t want our citizens to suffer because of an inability to properly maintain the system or respond quickly to issues. We’re doing our best to address issues as they occur, but we aren’t actively investing in infrastructure replacement, and we aren’t in a position to do so financially.”