West Virginia airports receive $8.7 million in first round of infrastructure payments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia airports have received funding from the federal government for improvements and enhancements.

The money is the result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last month. Twenty-two airports are splitting more than $8.7 million, in which this round of money is the first payment to these facilities.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Thursday that West Virginia airports will receive around $40 million from the federal government.

“West Virginia depends on our airports to serve as manufacturing and economic hubs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments and the investments still to come,” he said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., noted she met with officials of multiple airports during the year to understand issues facing facilities.

“This funding announced today makes needed investments that will help provide additional services that will increase travel to West Virginia, create job opportunities, and drive economic development in regions across our state,” she added. “I was proud to play a role in making this funding a reality, and look forward to announcing similar investments through the bipartisan infrastructure package in the future.”

Manchin and Capito supported the infrastructure legislation. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., was the only member of West Virginia’s House of Representatives delegation to vote for the bill.

Charleston’s Yeager Airport is receiving $2.1 million, the most funds dedicated to any West Virginia airport for this round:

— Tri-State Airport /Milton J. Ferguson Field, $1.4 million.

— North Central West Virginia Airport, $1 million.

— Greenbrier Valley Airport, $1 million.

— Raleigh County Memorial Airport, $295,000.

— Mercer County Airport, $295,000.

— Morgantown Municipal Airport/Walter L. Bill Hart Field, $295,000.

— Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport, $295,000.

— Wheeling Ohio County Airport, $295,000.

— Elkins-Randolph County Airport/Jennings Randolph Field, $159,000.

— Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field, $159,000.

— Eastern WV Regional Airport/Shepherd Field, $159,000.

— Marshall County Airport, $159,000.

— Jackson County Airport, $159,000.

— Upshur County Regional Airport, $110,000.

— Logan County Airport, $110,000.

— Grant County Airport, $110,000.

— Philippi/Barbour County Regional Airport, $110,000.

— Mason County Regional Airport, $110,000.

— Summersville Airport, $110,000.

— Braxton County Airport, $110,000.

— Appalachian Regional Airport, $110,000.

Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller said Friday the funding will go toward projects to meet the airport’s needs “for the next 30 to 40 years.”