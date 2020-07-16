West Side murder case gets August trial date

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge scheduled trial for Aug. 31 during an arraignment Thursday in a Charleston murder case.

Judge Jennifer Bailey arraigned Braheem Jamal Griffin, 26, of Charleston, following his recent indictment for the July 4, 2019 shooting death of 19-year-old Tre’Quan Gibson of Charleston.

Griffin pleaded not guilty during the brief hearing and the trial date was scheduled. He remains in the South Central Regional Jail.

Charleston police issued an arrest warrant for Griffin two days after Gibson was killed. Gibson’s body was found on the ground in front of the 2nd Avenue Community Center on the city’s West Side.

Griffin was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia in November.