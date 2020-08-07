West Side man identified as shooting victim

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting death Thursday night on the city’s West Side.

Detectives said Sergio Southall, 34, of Charleston, was in an argument with two black men in front of his home in the 300 block of Elm Street at about 6 :45 p.m. Thursday and one of the men took out a gun and shot him. Southall suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital.

Police said the suspects ran from the area after the shooting. No arrests have been made.