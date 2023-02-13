West Side lighting project ramping up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Elk City on the West Side is seeking to update its street lighting with the Gateway Lighting Initiative Project.

Charleston Main Streets Executive Director Ric Cavender said people have complained about the lighting at night and safety is a major factor in the update.

“Safety and aesthetic enhancement, safety being number one, have been the two driving forces behind this project that has been in the works for almost five years now,” he said. “We’ve been working on this really hard for a long time, and we are really excited to see it come to fruition.”

Cavender talked about the locations that will be improved.

“All the lamp posts that you see from Pennsylvania avenue to Maryland avenue in that Elk City District, that Gateway District of the Westside, will be eventually replaced with new LED lamp posts that not only shine much brighter on the street, but some of them will be shining up on the buildings,” he said. “It’s a very unique project.”

Cavender added that different foundations had supported the initiative.

“Several foundations have all come together to fund our Westside Gateway Lighting Initiative,” he said. “We are starting engineering work now; we’ve hired an engineering firm.”

The project is hopeful of completing by the end of this year.