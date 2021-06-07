Wesley-Plear resigns from Charleston council; Moore appointed to Ward 4 seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Councilmember Tiffany Wesley-Plear has resigned from the council.

Wesley-Plear’s departure is connected to her taking a new job with the state.

Larry Moore was nominated during the council’s Monday meeting as Wesley-Plear’s successor. Council members unanimously approved his appointment to represent Ward 4.

“Larry Moore is a community advocate that works with our youth and is actively engaged in our school system,” Mayor Amy Goodwin said. “I look forward to working with Councilman Moore and further engaging the West Side community.”

Moore — a Capital High School graduate and alumnus of Marshall University and West Virginia State University — teaches resource and history special education at Capital High School and serves as a football and track coach. He is also the vice president of the Keep Your Faith Corporation.