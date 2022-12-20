WesBanco invests in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WesBanco Bank says it’s made a significant investment into downtown Charleston with its new financial center at 900 Lee Street.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday afternoon.

WesBanco said the center “a perfect combination of the historic elements of the half-century old building and a warm and inviting branch of the future design.”

The improvements feature new signage on the outside and a “high-tech, high-touch financial center concept” on the inside.

WesBanco made a donation to West Virginia Health Right as part of Tuesday’s ceremony.