Weimer Elementary rounds out the third school closure in Kanawha County for next year

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education held it’s third and final public hearing and vote Thursday on school closures which ended in the same result as the previous two.

The board voted to close it’s third school in the county Thursday night, George C. Weimer Elementary. The vote was unanimous 5-0. Unanimous votes were also given to close Marmet Elementary and Grandview Elementary schools on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Following the 2023-2024 school year, Weimer will be consolidated with Alban Elementary and Bridgeview Elementary.

The public hearing took place at St. Albans High School, just down the road from Weimer. About 50 people were present for the hearing.

Tracy White is the President of the Kanawha County Board of Education. She said making the decisions on closing schools has been the worst part of her job.

“No one wants to close our schools,” she said. “I’ve been a huge advocate for smaller classrooms.”

Unfortunately, White said it’s gotten to the point where something has to be done and consolidating schools appears to be their best option.

“We’re not going to financially be able to keep our schools moving like they should,” White said in regards to closing down three schools this week.

Sarah Hewett has been the counselor at Weimer Elementary for the past seven years. She spoke to board members knowing that keeping the school open wasn’t the best move financially, but was more worried about the students she had helped for many years now and their transition to a different school.

“My biggest concern for them is that they’ll be lost and no one will know what they’ve been through,” Hewett said Thursday. “It could be a traumatizing experience for them (students).”

Carrie Miller is the mother to a girl designated with special needs. She said her daughter had thrived under the leadership and aid from Weimer staff members, but is now worried as well about her daughter in a new environment.

“That school and the small classroom setting for my daughter is perfect and it has done wonders for her,” Miller said. “It’s heart wrenching that it’s going to have to change.”

Miller isn’t quite sure where she’ll send her daughter for school next. Neither is Megan Gillispie, who has two kids enrolled at Weimer.

Gillispie was emotional about Weimer closing down, and rightfully so. She said her family has been a part of the Weimer community for 10 years.

“No matter what we said they were still going to close the school,” said Gillispie. “It’s very upsetting.”

Gillispie, too, had concerns about the jump in classroom sizes for her son, who will be in elementary school starting next year, but will have to become adjusted to a new school in 2024. She praised the teachers of Weimer in her closing remarks to the board of education.

The two consolidated schools in consideration were represented by their principals, Johnna Jacobs from Alban Elementary and Stephenie Haynes for Bridgeview Elementary, who both spoke to board members and concerned parents about the closure and potential move to their respective school.